Jordan's Food Industries Meet Over 62% Of Local Market Needs-JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) – The Kingdom's food, catering, agricultural, and livestock sectors cover, on average, more than 62% of local market needs, a report by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) revealed.The report, prepared by the JCI's Studies and Policies Department, indicated that 70% of sales by Jordanian industrial companies go to the local market, demonstrating the sector's "significant" capabilities in ensuring domestic food security.The report stated that the Kingdom has achieved "self-sufficiency" in many food items and products, mainly dairy products, meat, poultry, beverages, eggs, cheese, canned goods, and legumes.The report also said the sub-sectors under the umbrella of the food industry are dairy products, animal products, meat, spices, seasonings, salt, flavorings, grains, flour, starch, pastries, bakery products, potato chips, and corn.Additionally, the sector encompasses cocoa, sugar, chocolate, oriental desserts, halva, confectionery, processed fruit and vegetable products, various beverages, juices, vinegar, and mineral water.To date, the report indicated that a total of 2, 600 establishments are operating within the food, catering, agricultural, and livestock industries sector across the Kingdom, with a capital of JD674 million and employs approximately 67,000 workers.According to the report, the sector's annual production volume reaches JD4.5 billion, constituting 28% of the total output of the manufacturing industries, while the added value generated by its production processes amounts to JD1.8 billion.The report stated every dinar spent within the food industries contributes directly and indirectly to the national economy by JD2.6, confirming the sector's ability to enhance added value within the national economy.The report pointed out that exports from the food, supply, agricultural and livestock industries sector reach 109 countries around the world. Saudi Arabia tops the list of importers at 24%, Iraq at 18%, the UAE at 11%, and Qatar, the United States and Kuwait at 4% each.The sector also possesses untapped export opportunities valued at approximately $310 million, distributed across processed and preserved food products, dairy products, eggs, and honey.The sector is one of the priority sectors in the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to increase its contribution to GDP to 2.9% by 2033, compared to 1.5% according to 2021 estimates.The vision also aims to increase the number of workers in the sector to approximately 72,000 by 2033 and raise its exports to JD4.3 billion by the same year.