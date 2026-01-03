PCB Submits Initial T20 World Cup Squad To ICC

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the preliminary 15-member squad and the list of reserve players for the T20 World Cup 2026 to the ICC, which includes the names of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

According to sources, the PCB can make changes to the squad until January 31 without ICC approval.

However, any changes after this date will require permission from the ICC's Technical Committee.

The board intends to announce the final squad after the series against Sri Lanka to assess the current form of the players.

The preliminary list also includes players participating in the Sri Lanka tour.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, and Pakistan will play all of its matches in Sri Lanka.