Restoration Work Completed In Odesa After Two Attacks
"Yesterday, municipal services completed restoration work after two attacks: on Viiskovyi Uzviz, about 400 square meters of the roof of a building damaged on December 27 were fully restored; on Transportna Street, all utilities in a multi-apartment building were restored - electricity, water, gas, and heating. Only the two most severely damaged apartments remain temporarily disconnected," Lysak wrote.Read also: Russian drones attack Obukhiv district of Kyiv region
According to him, today the city is beginning test runs of bus routes using buses that Odesa received from other communities.
As reported earlier, 25 buses have arrived in Odesa to temporarily replace electric transport. In total, the city will receive 40 buses from other cities: 10 buses each from the Lviv and Kropyvnytskyi communities, five each from Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr, three each from Vinnytsia and Mariupol, with support also provided by the Bila Tserkva community.
