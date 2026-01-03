Russians Shell 25 Settlements In Sumy Region Over Past Day One Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, there is one injured civilian. In the Krasnopillia community, a 60-year-old man was injured by an FPV drone strike," the statement said.

According to the regional administration, over the course of the day, from the morning of January 2 to the morning of January 3, Russian forces carried out nearly 50 shelling attacks on 25 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region.

Russian troops launched 30 strikes on Sumy region, causing damage

The highest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and glide bombs.

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In particular, a private residential house was destroyed in the Velyka Pysarivka community, a passenger car was damaged in the Krasnopillia community, non-residential premises and private passenger vehicles were damaged in the Shostka community, and a private house was damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community.

As reported earlier, from the morning of January 1 to the morning of January 2, Russian forces carried out 30 strikes on 12 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the Sumy region.