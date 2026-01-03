Petr Pavel To Discuss Anti-Ukrainian Statement By Speaker Okamura With Czech Government

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pavel stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"The statement by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the third-highest constitutional official, is causing concern not only among our citizens but also abroad, among our allies and partners. I will discuss this at my next meeting with the prime minister of the coalition government and at a meeting of constitutional officials. Coordination of foreign and security policy is the foundation of trust in us as a partner," Pavel wrote.

As reported, in his New Year's address Okamura sharply criticized Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and also expressed the wish that the country would never become a member of the EU. The remarks prompted responses from Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

In the Czech Republic, opposition factions in the Chamber of Deputies have begun collecting signatures to remove Okamura, who is the leader of the nationalist party "Freedom and Direct Democracy."

