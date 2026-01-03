Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Advisers On National Security From European Countries, NATO, European Council, European Commission Representatives Arrive In Kyiv

2026-01-03 05:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The meetings include representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission.

Read also: Umerov seeks to resume prisoner exchanges during visit to Turkey – Zelensky

"Ahead of us is a busy working day: security and economic issues, work on framework documents, coordination of further steps with partners," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported, following Umerov's briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement with the national security advisers of the Coalition of Willing countries to hold a meeting in Kyiv on January 3.

Photo: Telegram / Rustem Umerov

UkrinForm

