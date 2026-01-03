Advisers On National Security From European Countries, NATO, European Council, European Commission Representatives Arrive In Kyiv
The meetings include representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission.Read also: Umerov seeks to resume prisoner exchanges during visit to Turkey – Zelensky
"Ahead of us is a busy working day: security and economic issues, work on framework documents, coordination of further steps with partners," Umerov said.
As Ukrinform reported, following Umerov's briefing, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement with the national security advisers of the Coalition of Willing countries to hold a meeting in Kyiv on January 3.
Photo: Telegram / Rustem Umerov
