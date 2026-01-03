Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Trump Announces Capture Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro And His Wife

2026-01-03 05:05:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the United States Donald J. Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country. The statement was made via Trump's official account on the social media platform Truth Social, Azernews reports.

In his post, Trump declared:

The announcement has sparked immediate global attention due to its geopolitical significance. Trump emphasized that the operation was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies and promised further details at a scheduled press conference.

As of now, no official statements have been released by Venezuelan authorities. The international community is closely monitoring developments surrounding this unprecedented event.

AzerNews

