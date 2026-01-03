President Trump Announces Capture Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro And His Wife

President Trump Announces Capture Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro And His Wife
In his post, Trump declared:
The announcement has sparked immediate global attention due to its geopolitical significance. Trump emphasized that the operation was conducted in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies and promised further details at a scheduled press conference.
As of now, no official statements have been released by Venezuelan authorities. The international community is closely monitoring developments surrounding this unprecedented event.
