Azerbaijani Pilgrims Urged To Register Early For Hajj

MENAFN - AzerNews) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has strongly urged all Hajj missions worldwide to complete Hajj registration procedures at an earlier stage, as preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season intensify.

According to Azernews, the announcement was made by Vusal Jahangiri, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) and supervisor of the Hajj electronic system.

Jahangiri said that the visa issuance process will begin on the first day of Ramadan and is expected to be completed within one and a half months.

He also called on Azerbaijani citizens intending to perform Hajj to register without delay, stressing the importance of timely applications.

“Regardless of whether the quota is filled or not, the acceptance of documents will end on February 15, 2026,” Jahangiri said.

The statement underscores the stricter timeline set by Saudi authorities as part of efforts to streamline Hajj organization and ensure smoother logistical planning.