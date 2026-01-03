403
Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Territory, Declares Emergency State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Pinto on Saturday accused the United States of America of attacking Caracas and other areas, with the government declaring a state of emergency.
"The Venezuelan government rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population" Pinto said in a statement.
"The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly break the Nation's political independence," he added.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the "Decree declaring a State of External Disturbance" in the aftermath of explosions hitting Caracas early Saturday.
Several explosions were reportedly heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, with areas of the capital were reportedly left without electricity due to the explosions.
US President Donald Trump has warned that the US is preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start soon. (pickup previous)
