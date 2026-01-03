Thalaivar 173: Who Is Cibi Chakaravarthi, The One-Film Director Now Helming Rajinikanth?

The film crew has officially announced the director for Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan. Let's take a look.

Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining forces. It was announced that Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films will produce Rajini's 173rd film, initially with Sundar C as director.

Just a week after the announcement, Sundar C exited the project, reportedly due to creative differences. Fans eagerly awaited news, with several directors' names being rumored for the job.

Cibi Chakaravarthi, director of the blockbuster 'Don,' will helm Thalaivar 173. He had pitched a story to Rajini years ago. Anirudh is the music director, with a Pongal 2027 release.

Cibi Chakaravarthi is director Atlee's protégé, having assisted on 'Theri' and 'Mersal.' His debut film, 'Don,' was a blockbuster hit. He has now landed the chance to direct Rajinikanth.