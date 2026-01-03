Amit Shah Chairs Parliamentary Committee Meeting In Andaman And Nicobar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Andaman and Nicobar. The Meeting was held at the Hotel Sea-Princess in Wandoor, Andaman, where Members of Parliament from both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, discussed key issues within the ministry's purview with the Home Minister.

About the Consultative Committee

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs serves as a forum for informal interactions between Members of Parliament and the Home Minister, along with Ministers of State, on the ministry's policies, programmes and implementation. The committee functions as an advisory body, facilitating dialogue on issues related to internal security, governance, border management, cybercrime and criminal justice reforms.

The committee comprises 30 Members of Parliament, including 14 from the Lok Sabha and 16 from the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah is the chairman of the committee. Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also participated in the meeting.

Development Projects on the Agenda

Following the meeting, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita at the ITF field in Sri Vijaya Puram. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the Andaman and Nicobar administration at a function to be held at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram.

Minister's Arrival in Andaman

Amit Shah reached Andaman and Nicobar on Friday evening for a two-day visit of the islands. He was warmly welcomed at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Admiral DK Joshi, Chief Secretary of the islands, senior officials, and local PRI members.

"Hon' @HMOindia@AmitShahji on his two-day visit to New Andamans from 02 - 04 January 2026, was accorded a warm welcome today at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Sri Vijaya Puram by @Admiral_DK Joshi, alongwith CSANI @DGPANIslands, Snr. officers of @Andaman_Admin and PRI members," Lt. Governor's Secretariat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands wrote on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)