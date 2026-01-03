Dhurandhar Enters ₹1200 Crore Club Worldwide, Becomes One Of Only Six Indian Films Ever
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1200 crore worldwide, entering an elite club achieved by only six Indian films so far, dominated largely by South cinema, with just two Bollywood titles making the list.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1203.04 crore
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action drama was released on Dec 5. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer earned a gross of ₹937.66 crore in India and about ₹265.38 crore overseas.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1215 crore
Directed by Prashanth Neel, this period action film was released on April 14, 2022. The Kannada film grossed ₹1000.85 crore in India and ₹214.15 crore overseas.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1230 crore
Released on March 25, 2022, this action-adventure stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the Telugu film grossed ₹915.85 crore in India and ₹314.15 crore overseas.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1742.1 crore
This Telugu action film stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Sukumar. Released on Dec 4, 2024, it earned a gross of ₹1471.1 crore in India and ₹271 crore overseas.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1788.06 crore
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic action drama stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Released on April 28, 2017, it grossed ₹1416.9 crore in India and ₹371.16 crore overseas.
Worldwide Collection: ₹1968.03 crore
Released on Dec 23, 2016, this biographical sports drama stars Aamir Khan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film grossed ₹538.03 crore in India and ₹1430 crore overseas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment