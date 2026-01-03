Dhurandhar Enters ₹1200 Crore Club Worldwide, Becomes One Of Only Six Indian Films Ever

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1200 crore worldwide, entering an elite club achieved by only six Indian films so far, dominated largely by South cinema, with just two Bollywood titles making the list.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1203.04 crore

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy action drama was released on Dec 5. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer earned a gross of ₹937.66 crore in India and about ₹265.38 crore overseas.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1215 crore

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this period action film was released on April 14, 2022. The Kannada film grossed ₹1000.85 crore in India and ₹214.15 crore overseas.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1230 crore

Released on March 25, 2022, this action-adventure stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the Telugu film grossed ₹915.85 crore in India and ₹314.15 crore overseas.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1742.1 crore

This Telugu action film stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Sukumar. Released on Dec 4, 2024, it earned a gross of ₹1471.1 crore in India and ₹271 crore overseas.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1788.06 crore

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic action drama stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Released on April 28, 2017, it grossed ₹1416.9 crore in India and ₹371.16 crore overseas.

Worldwide Collection: ₹1968.03 crore

Released on Dec 23, 2016, this biographical sports drama stars Aamir Khan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film grossed ₹538.03 crore in India and ₹1430 crore overseas.