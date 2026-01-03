UP Horror: 6-Year-Old Gang-Raped And Murdered Two Arrested After Police Encounter

A brutal crime in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district has sent shockwaves across the state after a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, prompting swift police action and widespread outrage. The incident came to light when the girl was found critically injured in an open area near her residence and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following a complaint from the victim's family, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were known to the family and lived as tenants in the same building, raising serious concerns over safety within residential areas.

To nab the suspects, multiple police teams were formed. Acting on intelligence inputs, officers traced the accused to a secluded location in the district. According to police officials, the suspects attempted to flee and allegedly opened fire when confronted. In the ensuing encounter, both men sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were overpowered. They were later admitted to a hospital under police custody.

Authorities confirmed that the accused have been arrested and that further investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish motive. The incident has sparked public anger and renewed calls for stricter punishment for crimes against children, improved policing, and stronger community vigilance to prevent such tragedies.