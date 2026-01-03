Kharge Lists Demands, Calls MGNREGA A 'Legal Guarantee,' Not Charity

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday outlined three key demands of Congress' MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' stressing that the scheme was "not a charity but a legal guarantee. Kharge said that Congress demand the central government withdraw the recently enacted Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act, restore MGNREGA as a rights-based law and restore the right to work and Panchayats' authority.

"MGNREGA is not charity. It is a legal guarantee. Crores of poorest people got work in their own villages; MGNREGA reduced hunger and distress migration, raised rural wages, and strengthened women's economic dignity," Kharge said in a post on X.

Kharge's Allegations Against New Act

Kharge further alleged that VB-G Ram G Act threatens to dismantle the rights-based structure of MGNREGA by replacing guaranteed work with discretion, centralising control, and weakening Gram Sabhas and States. "VB GRAM G is designed to dismantle this right. Congress opposes it because work will no longer be a guaranteed right, only a permission in selected Panchayats. Budgets will be capped, so work ends when money ends even during crisis. Delhi will decide funds and works, pushing Gram Sabhas and Panchayats into irrelevance. 60-day work blackout will legalise denial of work during peak distress. Wages will become uncertain and suppressible instead of being a protected entitlement. States will be forced to fund 40 percent, weakening federalism and harming poor states. Technology will exclude workers through biometric and app based barriers. Village assets will be replaced by contractor style projects," Kharge said.

Congress' Three Key Demands

The Indian National Congress makes 3 demands, clearly and unequivocally - 1️⃣Withdraw the VB GRAM G Act 2️⃣Restore MGNREGA as a rights based law 3️⃣Restore the Right to Work and Panchayats' authority That is why we have launched the nation-wide“MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” -... - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 3, 2026

"Attacking MGNREGA is attacking crores of workers and their Constitutional Rights. We will RESIST, peacefully and firmly, from every Panchayat to Parliament," Kharge added.

'MGNREGA Bachao' Agitation Announced

This comes after Congress announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" against the newly enacted VB-G Ram G bill. Addressing a press conference at the party's office in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

Phase 1: Preparatory Meetings and Fasts

As per the party, Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Phase 2: Panchayat and Ward-Level Protests

Phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, along with the delivery of a letter from the Congress president. "Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. On January 30, Martyr's Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," Venugopal said.

Phase 3: District and State-Level Dharnas

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

