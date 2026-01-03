Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kargil's Drass Receives First Snowfall Of Year, Turning Landscape Into Frosty Fairyland


2026-01-03 05:00:42
Drass in Kargil, known as one of the coldest places in India, has received its first snowfall of the season, blanketing the region in a mesmerizing layer of white. The breathtaking winter landscape has turned the valley into a frosty fairyland, drawing both locals and tourists to witness its serene beauty. Watch visuals from the snow-covered mountains, icy roads, and charming homes of Drass as Ladakh welcomes the chill of winter.

