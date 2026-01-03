Will Jana Nayagan Star Thalapathy Vijay Ever Become CM? Astrologer Predicts THIS

An astrologer has made some interesting predictions regarding Vijay's political career and his possible comeback on the silver screen.

Speculation around Thalapathy Vijay's future has been a topic of discussion ever since he announced that his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, will be his last film. The Tamil superstar's much anticipated film is set to be released on January 9.

Vijay said that he will not be seen in films after this one as he needs to focus on his political career. This took many by surprise and rightly so as the actor is one of the most successful names from Tamil cinema post 2000s. An astrologer, who goes by the name - 'AstroPrashanth9', on X, has made some interesting predictions regarding Vijay's political career and his possible comeback on the silver screen.

The astrologer has predicted that Jana Nagayan might not be Vijay's last film and the actor will act again in 2028/29 and the next release will be in the year 2029. 'His last movie as hero will hit silver screen on 2029..!!'

Thalapathy Vijay will get Political success in 2030...Jana Nayagan is not going to be his last film....!!He will act again in 2028/29..!!His last movie as hero will hit silver screen on 2029..!!He will become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu in 2031...✅️

- Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) January 1, 2026

On the political front, the astrologer has forecast a breakthrough around 2030, describing it as a year of 'political success' for the actor-turned-politician. The prediction goes a step further, stating that Vijay is destined to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2031.