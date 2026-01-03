Cong, BJP Slam Uttarakhand Minister's Husband Over 'Bihar Girls Available For Marriage For Rs 25,000' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A political storm erupted on Saturday after the husband of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya allegedly made a controversial remark claiming that“Bihar girls are available for marriage for Rs 20,000 to 25,000.” Leaders from across political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Samajwadi Party, and JD(U), condemned the statement, saying it has deeply hurt the sentiments of Bihar's population of 13 to 14 crore people.

The controversy follows a video that has gone viral on social media in which the minister's husband, identified as Sahu, is seen addressing a group of young people. In the video, he is allegedly heard saying,“Will you get married in your old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar; you can get one there for Rs 20,000 to 25,000.”

The remark has drawn widespread outrage for being derogatory, misogynistic, and insulting to women and the people of Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Manoj Kumar said the statement has caused immense pain and anger among the people of Bihar.

“On the issue you are asking about, Bihar's population of 13 to 14 crore has felt deeply affected. We are all concerned and disturbed. We want to hear from the Chief Minister - what he thinks, what his reaction is, and what action he intends to take. This statement reflects extreme shamelessness. Such remarks are not made unknowingly; they are made deliberately,” he said.

The Congress MP further criticised the double standards of the BJP.

“They should not stoop so low. On one hand, slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' are raised, and on the other hand, such degrading statements are made about the daughters of Bihar. Because his wife is a minister, the law appears weak. That is why we say the Constitution and democracy are under threat. By making such statements, they expose their real mindset. No action has been taken so far, and the administration seems to be ignoring the issue. It is unacceptable. We are waiting to see what the Chief Minister of Bihar, the newly-appointed BJP National President, and other senior leaders will say,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also strongly condemned the remark, stating that it reflects the BJP's mindset towards women.

“This incident clearly shows how the Bharatiya Janata Party views women. They treat women as objects of exploitation and even talk about their buying and selling. Otherwise, after such a disgraceful statement, both the man and his wife should have been behind bars by now,” he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said the incident raises serious questions about the BJP's attitude towards women, especially as the party is in power in both Uttarakhand and Bihar.

“Understand that the BJP is ruling in both states. Think about what BJP leaders have in their minds regarding women. What is even more shocking is the silence of BJP leadership, whether in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Bihar. Such persecution has already begun. I repeatedly say that women in this country have never faced such attacks on their dignity as they have under BJP leaders. History bears witness to this. Despite repeated incidents and statements against women, leaders like Rajnath Singh have openly said they do not believe in taking resignations, which is why such people feel emboldened,” he said.

Responding to the controversy, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said such language cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“A person who speaks in such a manner is neither worthy of being called someone's son nor someone's husband. We strongly condemn such individuals,” he said.

Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey distanced the BJP from the remark and said such language does not reflect party values.

“Such a statement could not have come from a BJP worker. I am certain it has been influenced by someone else because no BJP worker can speak in this manner. Today, the daughters of Bihar and the honour of Bihar stand tall across the world,” he said.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary described the statement as“cheap, wrong, and extremely objectionable.”

“Making such remarks in public life is unacceptable, especially when the individual is connected to someone holding a respected public office. This kind of language cannot be tolerated,” he said.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia went a step further, questioning the mental state of the person who made the remark.

“Rekha Arya's husband appears to have lost his mental balance and needs immediate medical attention. I would advise Rekha Arya to take care of her husband at home and handle the matter personally,” he said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also condemned the statement and confirmed that formal action has been initiated.

“The language used by the husband of an Uttarakhand minister is unacceptable. Even medically, it is said that the brain can overheat in cold weather. Such language is likely used by him even in personal spaces. Therefore, the State Women's Commission has written to the Uttarakhand government, urging it to take appropriate action in this matter,” he said.