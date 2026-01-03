403
Trump Threatens Military Action If Iran Cracks Down On Protests
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points:
Trump says the U.S. is“locked and loaded” to act if Iran's forces“violently” kill protesters, tying a crackdown to the risk of strikes.
Tehran, via Ali Larijani, warns U.S.“interference” would bring“chaos in the entire region,” implicitly pointing at American troops and bases.
After U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025 and Iran's later strike on Al Udeid in Qatar, escalation has a fresh playbook.
Donald Trump has turned Iran's unrest into a tripwire. In a Truth Social post on January 2, the U.S. president said that if Iran“violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would“come to their rescue,” adding:“We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”
Iran answered with deterrence, not dialogue. Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that U.S. involvement would mean“chaos in the entire region,” a signal that Tehran could seek to raise costs beyond its borders.
Militarily, Trump has fast options: standoff missiles and aircraft launched from ships and regional bases, without a ground invasion.
What makes action hard is control. Iran is large; key sites are dispersed and often hardened. A limited strike can still invite retaliation against nearby U.S. facilities and partners, and escalation is difficult to stop once it starts.
Trump warning raises stakes amid Iran unrest
The June 2025 precedent looms. During the 12-day Israel-Iran war, the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran later struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar; no deaths were reported, but a missile hit a radome.
Tehran's regional leverage also looks weaker than in past crises, with key allied militias degraded and Syria's corridor disrupted.
Is Trump's warning also a pretext, aligning with Israel's long-standing desire to hit Iranian targets? There is no public proof of a coordinated setup. But the conditional framing creates a ready-made justification if the death toll rises.
Inside Iran, deaths reported at six to seven, arrests mounting, inflation around 42%, and a rial that roughly halved in value over the past year form the combustible backdrop.
Trump's warning ensures each clash on Iranian streets is now also a test of nerve between two states that have already traded blows recently.
