U.S. Stocks End Friday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) US equity markets delivered a split verdict Friday as traders returned from New Year's celebrations to kick off 2026, with investors tentatively building on 2025's robust performance amid sector divergence.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.66 percent, closing at 48,382.39. The S&P 500 gained 0.19 percent, finishing at 6,858.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.03 percent to 23,235.63.
Eight of eleven major S&P 500 sectors posted positive returns. Energy led the charge with a 2.09 percent surge, followed by industrials at 1.88 percent. Consumer discretionary and communication services dragged performance lower, falling 1.14 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.
Wall Street analysts tracked by Bloomberg expressed widespread confidence heading into the new year, with most projections forecasting a fourth consecutive annual advance for equities. This optimism stems from durable corporate profit growth and anticipated gradual interest-rate reductions from monetary authorities.
Semiconductor manufacturers provided market support. Nvidia advanced more than 1 percent while Micron Technology skyrocketed over 10 percent, continuing their momentum from 2025's stellar run.
American-traded shares of Chinese tech giant Baidu surged 15.03 percent after its artificial intelligence chip division, Kunlunxin, submitted paperwork for a Hong Kong initial public offering. The move signals heightened investor appetite for China's homegrown chip sector.
Tesla dropped 2.59 percent after publishing fourth-quarter 2025 delivery data that missed Wall Street expectations. The disappointment reflects weakening electric-vehicle sales following the elimination of federal tax incentives.
