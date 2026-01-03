Men's HIL: 'Calm And Clear' Harmanpreet Ready To Take On Reigning Champions Bengal
With the core of last season's squad remaining unchanged, Soorma's preparations have centred more on refinement than rebuilding. The emphasis in training has been on disciplined defending, effective transition management against elite opposition, and improved decisiveness in the circle, particularly during penalty corners.
“We're calm, we're clear, and we're ready to take on the champions,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh.“We trust the work we've done. Most of this group has played together before, which helps us stay composed and focus on the details - creating pressure, converting our chances, and making smart decisions in key moments. HIL is also a big platform for us with a busy year ahead, and we want to use it to build rhythm and confidence.”
Head coach Philippe Goldberg echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for intent and discipline when facing a side with a proven track record.“When you face the defending champions, every phase of the game matters,” he said.“Our focus has been on controlling transitions, staying patient without the ball, and being decisive when opportunities come. The continuity in this squad gives us belief and allows us to prepare with purpose rather than uncertainty.”
As Soorma Hockey Club steps into their first fixture of the season, the approach is straightforward: remain composed, trust the structure, and be ready to challenge the champions from the opening whistle.
The HIL kicks off on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans set to face off in the curtain raiser. Soorma Hockey Club will clash against the Bengal Tigers in the tournament's second match on Sunday, with Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals also set to lock horns on the same day later on.
