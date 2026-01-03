Abu Dhabi Police Tighten Focus On Intersection Distractions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Police have renewed warnings to motorists to maintain full attention at intersections and traffic signals, underscoring that brief lapses in concentration continue to rank among the leading causes of serious collisions on city roads. The force has emphasised that violations linked to distracted driving can trigger vehicle impoundment and an impoundment release fee reaching AED50,000, one of the toughest deterrents in the country's traffic regime.

The advisory from Abu Dhabi Police highlights a pattern seen in crash investigations where drivers divert their eyes for seconds-often to mobile phones, dashboard screens or conversations-while approaching junctions. Officers say such moments are enough to miss a changing signal, fail to yield, or overlook pedestrians and cyclists, particularly during peak commuting hours.

Traffic and patrol officials note that intersections concentrate multiple risk factors: converging traffic streams, turning movements, pedestrian crossings and variable signal phases. A single distracted driver can therefore set off chain reactions involving several vehicles. Data reviewed by the force indicates that side-impact crashes at junctions account for a disproportionate share of severe injuries, reflecting the limited protection offered by vehicle sides compared with frontal impacts.

Under Abu Dhabi's traffic law framework, distractions that contribute to dangerous driving are treated as high-risk offences. Police can impound vehicles involved in serious violations, with release subject to a fee of up to AED50,000 depending on the offence category and circumstances. The penalty is intended to reinforce behaviour change rather than operate as a revenue measure, officials say, pointing to parallel education and enforcement campaigns rolled out across the emirate.

The renewed messaging comes as vehicles become increasingly equipped with in-car technology. While advanced driver assistance systems are designed to enhance safety, police caution that overreliance on alerts, navigation screens or infotainment controls can create a false sense of security. Officers stress that such systems do not replace the driver's responsibility to observe signals, mirrors and surrounding road users, especially at junctions where conditions change rapidly.

Road safety specialists working with authorities have also flagged a rise in“cognitive distraction,” where drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes forward but are mentally disengaged due to phone conversations or stress. Studies cited in safety briefings show reaction times can degrade significantly under cognitive load, reducing a driver's ability to respond to a pedestrian stepping off the kerb or a vehicle braking suddenly.

Police patrols have intensified monitoring at high-risk intersections identified through collision mapping. These locations are selected based on traffic volume, past incident severity and proximity to schools, commercial centres and residential zones. Enforcement includes automated systems and on-ground patrols, with officers authorised to intervene immediately where behaviour poses imminent danger.

Public awareness efforts accompanying the enforcement push focus on practical guidance: slowing on approach to signals, scanning crosswalks even when the light is green, avoiding phone use entirely while driving, and anticipating red-light runners. Motorists are also reminded that penalties escalate when violations lead to injury or damage, extending beyond fines to black points, impoundment and potential court proceedings.

Transport planners in Abu Dhabi say engineering upgrades continue alongside enforcement, including improved signal timing, clearer lane markings and enhanced pedestrian phases at busy crossings. These measures aim to reduce conflict points, but officials emphasise that infrastructure cannot compensate for inattention behind the wheel.

