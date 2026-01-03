Iran Signals Crypto Channel For Arms Trade

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Iran has signalled that it is prepared to accept cryptocurrency as payment for advanced military hardware, a move that underscores Tehran's efforts to widen its financial options under sanctions while raising fresh concerns among regulators and security analysts about the use of digital assets in global arms markets.

Information published on a government-linked defence export website indicates that prospective buyers could settle contracts using cryptocurrencies for a range of systems, including missiles, armoured vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. The listing, which appeared in multiple languages, framed crypto payments as an alternative to conventional banking channels, citing speed, lower transaction friction and resistance to sanctions pressure.

Officials in Tehran have not publicly elaborated on the mechanism, but the message aligns with a broader state policy of integrating digital assets into trade. Iran has spent several years developing a domestic cryptocurrency framework, primarily to support imports and manage foreign exchange constraints. Allowing crypto for weapons exports would extend that strategy into the defence sector, where sanctions have been most restrictive.

The move is politically sensitive. Iran's arms exports remain subject to international scrutiny, even after the formal expiry of certain United Nations restrictions in 2023. Western governments continue to accuse Tehran of supplying weapons and components to allies and partners across the Middle East and beyond, allegations Iran denies. Any attempt to transact outside traditional financial rails is likely to sharpen diplomatic pressure.

From a technical perspective, cryptocurrencies offer both advantages and limitations. While public blockchains allow transfers without intermediaries, they also leave permanent transaction records that can be analysed. Specialists in financial crime note that large, high-value transfers linked to state entities are difficult to conceal entirely, particularly when converted into fiat currency or used to procure components that touch the global financial system.

See also Trump Media shifts bitcoin holdings worth $174 million

Iran's leadership has been open about its interest in digital assets. The Central Bank of Iran has authorised regulated crypto mining and has backed pilot schemes to use digital currencies for imports. In 2022, officials confirmed the use of crypto to pay for a shipment of goods, describing it as a proof of concept rather than a wholesale shift. Since then, policymakers have emphasised tighter oversight to curb capital flight and illicit activity.

Extending crypto payments to arms exports would represent a more assertive step. Defence economists say it reflects a calculation that the benefits outweigh the risks, particularly if transactions are structured through state-approved wallets and counterparties in jurisdictions with looser enforcement. Drones, which are cheaper and more modular than traditional weapons, are seen as especially suited to such arrangements.

The announcement has drawn attention in capitals already concerned about the spread of military technology. Analysts argue that cryptocurrencies could lower barriers for non-state actors or smaller governments seeking advanced systems, though they caution that procurement still depends on logistics, training and political alignment. Digital payment alone does not eliminate the complexities of weapons transfers.

Regulators are also watching closely. Financial authorities in Europe and North America have spent the past two years tightening rules on crypto exchanges, requiring stricter customer identification and transaction monitoring. If state arms exporters begin advertising crypto acceptance, it could accelerate efforts to classify certain wallets and platforms as high-risk, expanding sanctions lists and compliance obligations.

Iranian officials have previously defended their crypto strategy as a legitimate response to what they describe as unlawful economic pressure. They argue that sanctions have forced innovation and that digital assets are no different from other tools used to facilitate trade. Critics counter that the opacity of some crypto markets creates opportunities for evasion and undermines non-proliferation norms.

See also CME launches spot-quoted XRP and Solana futures

The development also highlights a wider trend. Countries facing financial restrictions, including Russia and Venezuela, have explored digital currencies and alternative payment systems to maintain trade flows. While none have formally advertised crypto payments for weapons in this way, defence analysts say the logic is similar: diversify settlement options and reduce exposure to dollar-centric systems.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.