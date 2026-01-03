Bitcoin Steadies As Whales Build Positions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin is trading within a narrow band at the start of 2026 after pulling back from the $110,000 zone, yet blockchain data and market activity point to mounting pressure beneath the surface. Large holders are adding to positions, exchange balances are thinning and derivatives markets are showing renewed engagement, a combination that has fuelled expectations of a potential double-digit move if key technical levels give way.

The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped from its late-year peak into a consolidation range that has so far held above the psychologically important $100,000 mark. Price action has been subdued, but on-chain metrics indicate that wallets holding substantial balances have increased their exposure during the pullback. Analysts tracking accumulation patterns say this behaviour mirrors earlier phases when long-term investors absorbed supply during periods of low volatility.

Data compiled by analytics firm Glassnode show a rise in addresses holding more than 1,000 BTC, alongside a drop in coins sitting on centralised exchanges. Reduced exchange balances are often interpreted as a sign that investors are moving assets into self-custody, limiting immediate sell-side pressure. Over the past several weeks, net flows have tilted towards withdrawals even as spot trading volumes edged higher.

Derivatives markets add another layer to the picture. Open interest in Bitcoin futures has climbed steadily since the start of the year, reflecting fresh capital entering leveraged products. Funding rates have remained broadly neutral, suggesting that the build-up is not driven by excessive bullish positioning but by balanced participation from both hedgers and directional traders. Options markets, meanwhile, show increased demand for call contracts clustered around strike prices roughly 10% to 15% above current levels.

Market structure analysts note that Bitcoin has spent an extended period consolidating above its previous cycle highs, a pattern that historically precedes expansion phases. The current range is defined by support in the low six-figure area and resistance near the $108,000–$110,000 zone. A sustained break above that ceiling could open the way for a move of around 12%, aligning with targets derived from measured-move projections and options pricing.

Institutional participation remains a critical factor. Exchange-traded products linked to Bitcoin have seen fluctuating flows since the turn of the year, but aggregate holdings remain elevated compared with mid-2025 levels. Asset managers have continued to cite Bitcoin's role as a portfolio diversifier, while some hedge funds have re-established tactical positions following the correction. Executives at major platforms including Coinbase have pointed to steadier demand from professional clients seeking exposure without chasing momentum.

Macro conditions also shape sentiment. Expectations that major central banks will move cautiously on interest rates in 2026 have supported risk assets more broadly, even as bond yields remain sensitive to inflation data. Bitcoin's correlation with technology equities has eased compared with earlier in the cycle, reinforcing the view among some investors that the asset is increasingly driven by its own supply-demand dynamics rather than purely by macro liquidity.

Regulatory developments continue to influence market confidence. While jurisdictions differ in their approach, clearer frameworks for custody, taxation and market oversight in key financial centres have reduced uncertainty for institutional allocators. Trading venues such as Binance have expanded compliance operations and product offerings aimed at professional traders, contributing to deeper liquidity during periods of consolidation.

Not all signals are unequivocally bullish. Short-term holders remain sensitive to price dips, and realised profit metrics suggest that some participants continue to lock in gains near resistance. Network activity, measured by transaction counts and fees, has stabilised rather than accelerated, indicating that broader retail engagement has yet to return to the levels seen during the late-year surge. Analysts caution that without a clear catalyst, Bitcoin could remain range-bound longer than optimists expect.

