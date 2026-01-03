Only 733 Startups Shut Down In 2025 As India's Ecosystem Shows Recovery

MENAFN - KNN India)The startup ecosystem in India is showing clear signs of recovery and maturation, with company shutdowns declining dramatically in 2025. Only 733 startups shut down through December 31, marking an 81 percent drop from the 3,903 closures recorded in 2024, according to data from startup intelligence platform Tracxn.

This is the lowest annual shutdown count since 2020, when 1,543 companies ceased operations, reported FE.

Funding Winter Eases, But Selectivity Remains

The steep decline in shutdowns suggests that the worst phase of the funding winter may be over, with surviving startups displaying stronger fundamentals and more sustainable business models. This trend is supported by signs of stabilisation in funding flows.

Startup funding fell sharply from a peak of USD 66.8 billion across 4,830 rounds in 2021 to USD 33.2 billion across 3,760 rounds in 2023. Funding recovered modestly to USD 37.6 billion across 3,690 rounds in 2024, with 2025 maintaining similar momentum at USD 38.7 billion across 2,420 rounds.

However, the significant drop in the number of funding rounds, from nearly 5,000 in 2021–2022 to just 2,420 in 2025, indicates that investors have become far more selective, prioritising quality and viability over scale.

Sectors Witnessing the Highest Shutdowns

Enterprise applications emerged as the sector with the highest number of shutdowns over the past three years, accounting for 1,803 closures between 2023 and 2025 year-to-date. The sector alone saw 183 shutdowns in 2025.

Retail followed with 1,287 shutdowns during the same three-year period, while edtech recorded 968 closures. Healthtech and media and entertainment rounded out the top five sectors, with 655 and 629 shutdowns respectively.

Shift Towards Sustainable Startup Formation

Industry observers note that sectors which experienced rapid growth during the pandemic years faced the sharpest corrections as market realities set in and funding tightened.

The lower shutdown rate in 2025 may also reflect a more mature startup ecosystem, with fewer ventures being launched purely to chase capital and more focused on solving real market problems.

(KNN Bureau)