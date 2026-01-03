Venezuela Denounces 'Extremely Serious Military Aggression' By US
Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of an emergency over what his goverment called an "extremely serious military aggression" by the United States on the capital Caracas.
Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city, an AFP journalist reported.Read Also
Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP
"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said.
