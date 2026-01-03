Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multiple Explosions Heard In Venezuelan Capital: Reports

Multiple Explosions Heard In Venezuelan Capital: Reports


2026-01-03 04:00:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Multiple explosions were reportedly heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early Saturday, according to international media reports.

Reuters cited witnesses as saying that loud explosions echoed across the city in the early hours of the morning.

The Associated Press similarly reported that at least seven explosions were heard, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft.

Media reports indicated that parts of southern Caracas, near a major military base, were left without electricity following the incidents.

In response, President Nicolás Maduro reiterated his allegations that the United States is attempting to overthrow his government, accusing Washington of seeking access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves through months-long economic sanctions and sustained military pressure.

sa

MENAFN03012026000174011037ID1110550255



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search