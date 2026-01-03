Multiple Explosions Heard In Venezuelan Capital: Reports
KABUL (Pajhwok): Multiple explosions were reportedly heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early Saturday, according to international media reports.
Reuters cited witnesses as saying that loud explosions echoed across the city in the early hours of the morning.
The Associated Press similarly reported that at least seven explosions were heard, accompanied by the sound of low-flying aircraft.
Media reports indicated that parts of southern Caracas, near a major military base, were left without electricity following the incidents.
In response, President Nicolás Maduro reiterated his allegations that the United States is attempting to overthrow his government, accusing Washington of seeking access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves through months-long economic sanctions and sustained military pressure.
