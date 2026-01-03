403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Closes Friday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity index closed its inaugural 2026 trading session at 11,498.38 points, registering a dramatic 2.1% surge from the prior session's finish.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index launched Friday's trading at 11,296.52 points before climbing 236.86 points above Wednesday's closing figure. Markets remained shuttered Thursday in observance of New Year's Day.
The index's intraday floor stood at 11,296.52 points, with the session peak reaching 11,498.38 points.
BIST 100's total market capitalization hovered near 11.33 trillion Turkish liras ($264.4 billion), while daily transaction volume hit 115.9 billion liras ($2.61 billion).
Among index constituents, 78 equities posted gains while 21 securities declined relative to the previous closing session.
As of 6.25 pm local time (1525GMT), gold traded at $4,334.25 per ounce, with Brent crude oil priced at $59.99 per barrel.
Currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 43.0385 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.5470 liras, and the British pound fetching 58.0260 liras.
