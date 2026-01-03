Border 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh And More

Border 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026, with a star-studded ensemble charging high fees. The film is expected to be released on January 23, 2026.

J.P. Dutta's Border, which was released in 1997, was more than simply another military picture; it became a cultural milestone. The film, based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict, depicted Indian soldiers' gallantry and sacrifice. With a powerful cast that included Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Rakhi, the film struck a deep emotional chord with fans.

Songs like Sandese Aate Hain are still regarded as patriotic anthems, and the film transformed the military genre in Bollywood. Nearly three decades later, Border 2 hopes to reignite the same sense of patriotism and nostalgia while introducing a new generation of stars.

Sunny Deol: The legendary actor, eternally connected with patriotic cinema via films such as Border and Gadar, returns as the face of valour in Border 2. He is the film's highest-paid star, with a rumoured price of ₹50 crore, and his presence carries significant nostalgia.

Sunny's reappearance establishes continuity with the original masterpiece, while also anchoring the sequel with his signature ferocity.

Varun Dhawan, who adds young energy to the group, is expected to charge between ₹8-10 crore for his role. Varun, known for his flexibility in humour, romance, and action, bridges the generation divide by appealing to both younger viewers and lovers of mainstream Bollywood spectacles.

Diljit Dosanjh: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh adds his personality and large fan base to the production. With a speculated cost of ₹4-5 crore, he adds star power and broadens the film's reach to people who love his combined abilities in music and filmmaking. His performance alongside Sonam Bajwa is likely to be a highlight.

Ahan Shetty: The rising star, Suniel Shetty's son, is part of a new generation of performers following the nationalistic narrative. While his precise salary has not been published, his involvement indicates that the film intends to combine history with new talent, providing a platform for younger performers in a story about national pride.

Female Cast: The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in key parts. While their compensation has not been disclosed, their involvement provides emotional depth and balance to an otherwise male-dominated battle tale. Each actor is supposed to provide dimension to the plot, ensuring that Border 2 reaches beyond combat heroics.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The timing is symbolic, falling within India's Republic Day week, which increases patriotic fervour and ensures high box office traction.