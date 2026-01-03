Tamil Nadu Rolls Out Guaranteed Pension For Govt Staff, Teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued an order to implement the new Tamil Nadu Guaranteed Pension Scheme, which provides the benefits of the old pension scheme, fulfilling the twenty-year-long demand of government officials and teachers.

Government officials are the wheels of the vehicle of governance. These wheels travel to deliver the government's schemes for the people to the last person. The Dravidian Model government, following the path of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, understands this. This government, led by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M.K. Stalin, always operates with care in protecting the welfare of government officials and teachers, following Kalaignar's way.

Since this government took office in 2021, it has been formulating and implementing various schemes to protect the welfare of all sections of the people. This government, led by the Chief Minister, has been taking various necessary measures to protect the interests of government officials and teachers, who serve as the hands of the government, carrying out the great task of taking all these schemes to the people.

Despite financial burdens caused by the continuously reduced tax share from the Union Government, reduction or improper release of Union Government funds for schemes, decreasing state tax revenue due to GST changes brought by the Union Government, and rising welfare scheme expenditures, even as Tamil Nadu achieves unprecedented growth, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continues to protect the welfare of government officials and teachers.

* The Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, which was suspended due to the COVID pandemic, has been increased on par with the Union Government since 2022, and DA hikes continue to be provided without delay, in line with the Union Government.

* Accepting the request of government officials and teachers, the government has reinstated the practice of allowing government employees to surrender their earned leave for cash encashment from 01.10.2025.

* In a new scheme unparalleled in the country, government employees are provided with a life insurance amount of Rs 1 crore in case of accidental death and Rs 10 lakh for natural death. For the children of government officials who die in service, assistance for wedding expenses ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is provided, and financial aid up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education is also being provided through banks.

* The education advance for the children of government officials has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for professional education and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for arts and science education.

* The marriage advance provided to government employees has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

* Higher than in any other state, the house building advance for government officials and teachers working in Tamil Nadu has been increased from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

* The situation where government employees are suspended on their retirement day due to disciplinary actions has been eliminated, and an order has been issued to allow them to retire.

* The retirement gratuity has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

* The medical insurance assistance for pensioners has been increased to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, their Pongal gift amount has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

* Accepting the long-standing demand of female government officials, maternity leave has been extended from 9 months to 12 months.