Parts Of Caracas Hit In Early-Morning Attack, Witnesses Report Explosions And Power Outages

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Reuters, citing sources, reported that parts of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, were hit in an attack early on Saturday, January 3, heightening tensions in the region.

Witnesses told Reuters that aircraft were heard overhead in the early morning hours, followed by loud explosions and at least one column of smoke rising over the city. Southern districts near a major military base were left without electricity, according to residents.

Venezuela has faced years of political turmoil following disputed elections that kept President Nicolás Maduro in power. The United States and several allies have refused to recognise his legitimacy, backing opposition efforts to push for political change.

Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's oil, financial and shipping sectors, measures that US officials say are aimed at pressuring the government while critics argue they have worsened humanitarian conditions for ordinary Venezuelans.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed military action against Venezuela, including the possibility of a ground operation, framing it as part of a broader campaign against what he described as authoritarian rule and criminal networks.

The reported attack comes amid intensified US pressure, which has included an expanded military presence in the region and more than two dozen interceptions of vessels accused of drug trafficking in the Pacific and Caribbean seas.

So far, the US Department of Defense has declined to comment on the incident, and Venezuelan authorities have not issued a detailed public response.

Analysts say the reported strike, if confirmed, risks escalating an already fragile standoff between Washington and Caracas, with potential consequences for regional security.

