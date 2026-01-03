Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Multiple Explosions Heard In Caracas


2026-01-03 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Several explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas early Saturday, according to CNN News Network.

Some areas of the capital city were reportedly left without electricity due to the explosions, said the US news network.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the US is preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start soon. (end)

