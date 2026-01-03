How Is Imran Khan Living In Jail? Key Revelations By Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has said that PTI founder Imran Khan appears frustrated in jail; however, frustration is not unusual for anyone who has spent two years in custody.

Sharing details about prison conditions based on his own time in Adiala Jail, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza said that while Imran Khan does not enjoy palace-like facilities, he does have access to news from the outside world.

According to him, Imran Khan is provided with two newspapers and has an LED television installed in his room.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza further stated that Imran Khan has been allotted six prison cells for accommodation-five for his personal use, while the sixth is occupied by his orderly.

He added that Imran Khan used to come out of his cell twice a day: at 9 a.m. for breakfast and at 3 p.m. for lunch.

He also said that Imran Khan's orderly prepared meals in desi ghee, the aroma of which could be felt in the surrounding area.

According to Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, when Imran Khan became angry, he would speak loudly and continuously.