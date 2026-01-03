403
JRD Realtorss Highlights Western Ring Road Connectivity Near JRD Imperial Garden Villa Project
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, December 2025: Anyone living in Coimbatore knows that location matters just as much as the home itself. Getting from one place to another can decide how smooth daily life feels. Keeping this in view, JRD Realtorss is highlighting the location benefits of its residential development, JRD Imperial Garden Villa Project, which is located close to the Western Ring Road.
The Western Ring Road has slowly become an important route for people travelling across different parts of the city. Because the JRD Imperial Garden Villa Project is near this road, residents do not have to depend only on crowded inner routes. This makes regular travel easier, especially during peak hours.
Living close to the Western Ring Road also means residents can enjoy a peaceful residential area without feeling cut off. Many homeowners today look for calm surroundings, but they also want quick access to workplaces, schools, hospitals, and markets. The location of this project offers that balance.
From this location, reaching central Coimbatore, business areas, educational institutions, and medical facilities becomes less stressful. Shopping areas and entertainment zones are also within reasonable reach, which adds to everyday convenience.
The Western Ring Road is also expected to support future growth around Coimbatore. With better road connectivity and links to major highways, areas along this corridor are seeing steady development. This makes nearby projects more attractive for long-term living.
About JRD Imperial Garden Villa Project
JRD Imperial Garden Villa Project is a villa community located near the Western Ring Road in Coimbatore. The project focuses on comfortable layouts, open surroundings, and a quieter lifestyle. Developed by JRD Realtorss, it is planned for families looking for a practical home setting with good city access.
About JRD Realtorss:
Founded in 2006, JRD Realtorss is Coimbatore's premier villa developer known for crafting Chettinad-inspired gated communities with world-class architecture, sustainable designs, and customer-centric execution. With more than 300 villas delivered and 200 units under construction, JRD Realtorss continues to redefine luxury living in South India.
Media Contact:
Marketing & PR Team
JRD Realtorss | Coimbatore
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +91 60339-33333
Website:
