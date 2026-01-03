Saudi Calls Yemen's Southern Factions To 'Dialogue' In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called on Saturday for Yemen's southern factions to attend a "dialogue" in Riyadh, after clashes erupted last month.

In a statement posted to social media, the Saudi ministry called for "a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause".

The ministry said the invitation had been issued by Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Al Jazeera stated that the call for talks comes a day after Saudi-led coalition air strikes killed at least seven people.