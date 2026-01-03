Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Heard In Venezuela's Capital: AFP


2026-01-03 02:06:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Caracas: Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2:00 am (0600 GMT) Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The explosions come as US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, has raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

The Peninsula

