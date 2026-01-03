Azerbaijani Oil Decreases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $1.59, or 2.42%, on January 2 from the previous level, coming in at $64.12per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $1.64, or 2.57%, to $62.28 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.82, or 5.4%, to $31.89 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $1.58, or 2.53%, to $60.98 per barrel

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.