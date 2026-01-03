Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WHO Tracks Global COVID-19 Deaths, Identifies Key Impacted Countries


2026-01-03 02:05:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.​ The World Health Organization (WHO) has released data on global mortality from COVID-19, Trend reports.

Based on the latest data, more than 7 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19.

The mortality data cover 231 countries. Country-by-country figures show that deaths totaled 1.2 million in the United States, 704,000 in Brazil, 534,000 in India, 404,000 in Russia, 335,000 in Mexico, 101,000 in Türkiye, 17,200 in Georgia, and 10,400 in Azerbaijan.

To note, these figures reflect the situation as of December 7, 2025, with the most recent data set scheduled to be updated on January 6.

Trend News Agency

