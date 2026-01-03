State Special Transport Service Sappers Clear Over 45,000 Hectares Of Ukrainian Territory In 2025 Defense Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a statement posted on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's website, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2025, sappers of the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared an area of 45,259.48 hectares of explosive ordnance. The cleared territory exceeds in size Europe's longest city, Kryvyi Rih," the statement said.

During demining operations, servicemen of the State Special Transport Service neutralized 52,499 explosive items. The largest number of explosive hazards was removed in the Kherson region – 29,683 items.

The ministry said that since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, units of the State Special Transport Service have detected, removed, and neutralized 260,967 explosive items and surveyed (demined) 224,524.36 hectares of territory. This includes 1,237.85 km of highways, 3,010.6 km of railway tracks, 604.1 km of power lines, 101.12 km of gas pipelines, 99.3 hectares of water areas, 398.3 hectares of residential areas, and 1,376.2 hectares of forests.

Photo: Oleksandr Pavliuk