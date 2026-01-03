Russian Drones Attack Critical Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region, Causing Power Outages
"Overnight, the enemy carried out a mass attack using Shahed-131/136 UAVs against the region's critical infrastructure. As a result, parts of settlements in the Mykolaiv district were left without power," he said.Read also: Russians attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since morning, casualties reported
According to Kim, energy workers have been carrying out restoration work since the night.
No casualties have been reported as a result of the attacks.
In addition, during the day the enemy attacked the outskirts of Mykolaiv with a strike drone, preliminarily identified as a Molniya-type UAV. A gas station building and two vehicles were damaged.
The enemy also attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone on Friday.
