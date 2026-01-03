King Salman International Airport: Transforming Riyadh Into Global Destination

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia is undertaking a massive aviation growth initiative through the development of King Salman International Airport (KSIA). The master plan for the project was announced in November 2022, with the objective of significantly increasing Riyadh's aviation capacity, operational efficiency, and global connectivity.

KSIA will incorporate the existing infrastructure of King Khalid International Airport while substantially expanding and upgrading it to become one of the largest airports in the world.

The airport complex will span 57 square kilometers, with 45 km2 dedicated to airport operations and 12 km2 allocated for supporting facilities, including residential areas, recreational spaces, retail outlets, and logistic facilities.

The development will feature six parallel runways and multiple terminals, enabling the airport to handle up to 100 million passengers and two million tons of cargo annually by 2030, with capacity expected to reach 185 million passengers by 2050.

Through this project, Saudi Arabia is leveraging Riyadh's strategic geographical position between Asia, Africa, and Europe, aiming to establish the city as a global hub for trade, tourism, and transportation.

This initiative aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, strengthening the kingdom's aviation sector and supporting long-term economic diversification.

Launched in 2016, Saudi Vision 2030 is a comprehensive government program designed to expand economic, social, and cultural diversification across Saudi Arabia. It seeks to improve fiscal sustainability and reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil revenues.

