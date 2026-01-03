MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Hosted a Mass New Year's Eve Event Again After 26 Years appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

On this occasion, the Fuente de la Hispanidad (Hispanity Fountain), in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, was the meeting point where hundreds of Costa Ricans gathered to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026.

The event was organized by the Municipality of Montes de Oca and featured the security presence of 180 Public Force officers, as reported by Mayor Domingo Argüello.

The last time Costa Rica recorded a mass event of this type, with people gathering to celebrate the New Year, occurred on December 31, 1999, in the Plaza de la Cultura, in San José.

At that time, families met to welcome the turn of the millennium in the capital until the early hours of the morning.

According to Argüello, the activity was designed for the participation of Costa Rican families, featuring performances by national artists and spaces to support entrepreneurs.

Concert

The musical event kicked off with DJ Johel and DJ Criss, followed by a performance by Ramzi at 5:15, Grupo Marfil, Mario Quirós, and Los Ajenos.

The central moment arrived at 11:59 p.m., when the countdown began to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026.

According to Argüello, it was not ruled out that the participation of international artist would also be included in the coming years.

