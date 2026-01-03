Young Girl's Video From Party Goes Viral: Reddit Users Debate What She Is Drinking, 'There Is A Bottle Of...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video of a little girl allegedly drinking alcohol at a party has gone viral on Reddit. The video clip shows the young child at a party. She takes a sip from a glass that appears to be filled with brown liquid. After drinking, she pauses and looks slightly unsure.

On the table is a glass, a half-filled Coca-Cola bottle and small plates. No labelled liquor bottles or bar settings are visible. Serving alcohol to a child would be illegal and unlikely.

While there is no clear evidence that the drink is alcoholic, a Reddit post shared the video with an assumption of the same.

| Why France Plans Social Media BAN For Kids Under 15 Like Australia | Explained

“These days, parents are lost in their own fun,” the post says.

“This is getting out of hand,” wrote another user.

“This is sad, poor little girl,” commented another Reddit user.

Another user assumed,“It was not her first time.”

“Funny? Honestly, that's just depressing. Just think about her future - it feels like no one really cares about her. Even her parents seem absent,” came from another.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint could not independently verify the claims and does not endorse them. We have also decided not to share the video.

Sharing video without permission

Despite the few negative comments, most Reddit users have slammed the OP for posting the video. While some strongly doubt if it's alcohol, others criticise the person who took the video.

“First of all, you're taking their video without consent, then judging them without any context,” wrote one user.

| Social media mourns as Netflix removes Friends: Where to watch it on OTT next?

“Let her parents have fun, bro. Nobody should sacrifice their own lives for their kids because, later, the kids feel guilty for it,” came from another.

“You do realise you exposed someone's kid to Reddit without their permission? Do you realise how dangerous that can be? Or, did you just want to look wise? Delete it and at least hide that girl's face if you really want to post it,” commented another user.

Another user asked,“What is the camera person doing instead of stopping her?”

“If you look closely, there is a bottle of Limca next to Coca-Cola. So, yeah, most probably, it's a mix of both,” wrote one user.

| Binge drinking? Bengaluru Police to provide drop-off facility on New Year's eve

“Can excuse the parents as it's not possible to watch kids 24/7. But, the cameraman was aware of what he was doing,” came another comment.

“Before circulating her video and publicly shaming her parents, did you even verify whether it was actually alcohol?” asked another user.

Another user wrote,“Alcohol usually tastes bad. How could she be taking sips so casually without making any faces? I think she is most probably drinking Coca-Cola.”