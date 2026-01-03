Why Has BCCI Ordered Kolkata Knight Riders To Release Mustafizur Rahman Before IPL 2026?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The move comes in response to mounting political pressure surrounding the franchise's decision to sign the left-arm pacer during last month's auction.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development, stating that the board had communicated its decision to KKR in light of the prevailing situation.“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player,” Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

KKR had secured Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore, bidding aggressively from his base price of Rs 2 crore. The franchise outbid Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to acquire the services of the 30-year-old, viewing him as an experienced overseas option to strengthen its bowling attack.

However, the signing quickly sparked controversy beyond cricket. Sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party and several religious organisations voiced objections to the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in a Kolkata-based franchise. The backlash was rooted in the current strain in India–Bangladesh relations and concerns of violence on Hindu minorities in the neighboring country.

The debate intensified following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, which prompted India to express concern about the safety of minorities there. What began as a cricketing decision evolved into a wider political and social issue, drawing the league, the franchise, and the BCCI into a sensitive geopolitical conversation.

Saikia, when asked about the reason behind the directive, said,“Because of recent developments all across.” His statement reflected the growing pressure on the board to act amid the controversy.

The intervention highlights the intersection of sports and politics, with cricket decisions increasingly influenced by external factors. For KKR, the directive means reworking its plans for the upcoming season, as the franchise will now need to identify a replacement player to fill the void left by Mustafizur's release.