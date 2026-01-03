Dhurandhar Box Office Day 29: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Shows Unstoppable Box Office Growth

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate the box office, earning big even 29 days after its December 5, 2025 release.

Even though 2025 has ended, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to make waves. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, the film has maintained strong audience interest, proving its lasting appeal at the box office even weeks after release.

Since its release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has seen consistent growth in collections. On its 29th day, the fifth Friday, the movie added over ₹6.1 crore to its total, keeping the momentum alive and solidifying its position as one of the top-grossing films of the year.

According to Sacnilk, the film's net India collection on day 29 reached ₹745.1 crore. This includes the fifth Friday addition, bringing the movie closer to breaking new milestones and demonstrating the strong pull of its star cast and gripping spy thriller storyline.

Dhurandhar has performed consistently across its first four weeks. Week 1 saw ₹207.25 crore, week 2 ₹253.25 crore, week 3 ₹172 crore, and week 4 ₹106.5 crore. The day 29 earnings of ₹4.3 crore continue this impressive trajectory, showing continued audience interest.

The film's ongoing success highlights Ranveer Singh and the ensemble cast's popularity, as well as the audience's love for well-executed thrillers. Dhurandhar not only performed financially but also set a benchmark for spy action dramas in Indian cinema, keeping fans engaged long after release.