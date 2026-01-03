Bihar: Man Arrested For Creating AI Deepfakes Of PM Modi, President

Muzaffarpur Police arrested Pramod Kumar Raj, a resident of Bhagwanpur Bochaha, for creating and circulating AI-generated fake videos and audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

A man has been arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated deepfake videos and audio clips using the name, likeness and voice of the President of India and the Prime Minister, police said on Friday.

Motive to Spread Confusion and Distrust

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, information was received on January 2 regarding the circulation of edited videos and audio on social media platforms using artificial intelligence technology. The content was allegedly designed to mislead the public and harm the dignity, prestige and credibility of the country's highest constitutional offices.

Police said the objective behind the AI-generated fake content appeared to be to spread confusion among the general public, create distrust in democratic institutions, and disturb social harmony and law and order. Authorities also noted that the possibility of such content being used to spread anti-national sentiments, rumours and social unrest could not be ruled out.

Special Investigation and Arrest

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, a special investigation team was constituted under the direction of the SSP, Muzaffarpur, and led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber). The team carried out a technical investigation and collected digital evidence related to the case.

Following the probe, the accused, identified as Pramod Kumar Raj, son of Nagendra Sahni and a resident of Bhagwanpur Bochaha under Bochaha police station limits in Muzaffarpur district, was arrested. Police also recovered one mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, Muzaffarpur, as Case No. 01/26, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the criminal antecedents of the accused are being verified. Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

