Bihar Girls Available For ₹2025K', Uttarakhand Minister's Husband Triggers Political Storm

A major political storm has erupted after a controversial remark by Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism across the political spectrum - especially in Bihar.

In footage from an event held in Someshwar, Almora district, Uttarakhand, Sahu can be heard telling an audience that if someone is unable to get married“in old age,” he could arrange a spouse from Bihar, where girls are“available for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.”

The remark, perceived as deeply offensive and demeaning to women, especially those from Bihar, quickly went viral, prompting condemnation from political leaders, women's commissions and civil society groups.

The Bihar State Women's Commission (BSWC) took suo-motu cognisance of the comments, terming them“highly condemnable” and“insulting to the dignity of women.” Chairperson Apsara said the statement showed“intellectual bankruptcy” and questioned how someone could make such remarks about women when his wife is responsible for women's welfare in the Uttarakhand government.

Opposition parties in Bihar, including the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), were quick to seize on the controversy. The Congress state leadership slammed Sahu's comments as an“insult to all Indian women,” not just those from Bihar, and demanded an apology from both Sahu and the BJP. They also criticised the BJP for what they described as a“misogynistic mindset” that reduces women to commodities - an accusation echoed by RJD leaders. Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition figures highlighted the remark as indicative of a broader problem in political discourse and urged“strongest possible action” against the speaker.

In response to the backlash, Sahu issued a clarification video, claiming that his words had been“twisted” and taken out of context by political opponents and the media. He said he was referring to arranging the marriage of a friend and that he had“utmost respect for women,” seeking forgiveness“with folded hands” if anyone was hurt by his comment. Despite his apology, critics argue that the clarification did little to contain the fallout.

The BJP, while distancing itself from Sahu's remark, condemned the sentiment, with party spokespersons stating that such statements go against the respect owed to women. Party officials clarified that Sahu's comments do not reflect the official position of the BJP and emphasized that responsibility for the remark lies solely with him.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the remarks by the minister's husband today. He has been given 20-day time to present his position failing which we will act as per the law. Describing remarks by minister's husband as unfair, indecent and intolerable, the BSWC chairperson said today the women from Bihar have reached new heights of success.”

Meanwhile, the episode has reignited broader conversations around gender sensitivity, regional stereotypes and political accountability. Advocacy groups and leaders decried the casual treatment of women's dignity involved in the comment and called for legal and social consequences. Some civil society voices also linked the controversy to ongoing debates about women's safety and respect in public life.

As of now, the Bihar State Women's Commission is expected to serve a notice to Sahu, and political leaders in Bihar are pushing for further action. The controversy has underscored the political risks and societal implications of public remarks touching on gender and regional identity, particularly when made by individuals connected to public office bearers.