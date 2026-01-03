MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Most Practiced Sports In Costa Rica During The New Year appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The New Year period in Costa Rica not only marks a calendar transition but transforms into a vibrant fusion of sport, tradition, and culture all guided by the famous“Pura Vida” philosophy.

During late December and early January, sporting and recreational activities are split between mass festive spectacles that celebrate national heritage and an explosion of outdoor sports driven by favorable weather and the peak season.

From the non-violent adrenaline of the Toros a la Tica (Costa Rican Bullfighting) in Zapote to the elegance of the Horse Parades (Topes) and the ubiquity of soccer (fútbol), this time reflects both the passion for the country's most popular sport and a deep appreciation for nature, making surfing and mountain biking essential activities.

Below, we explore the most practiced and observed sports that define the New Year celebrations in this Central American nation.

1. Athletics (San Silvestre Races)

It is a huge tradition to end the year running.

San Silvestre Classic: Held every December 31st (usually in Pavas, San José). Thousands of runners participate to close the year on a healthy note.

New Year's Runs: During the first week of January, several recreational races take place in coastal areas like Jacó or mountain regions like Car t ago.

2. Surfing and Water Sports

Since many people travel to the coast for the holidays, the beaches become the main sports hubs:

Surfing: This is the“king” of sports in Guanacaste (Tamarindo, Nosara) and the Central Pacific (Jacó).

Sport Fishing: Very popular in Quepos and the Papagayo Peninsula.

Recreational Activities: Snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding are widely practiced by vacationers.

3. Cycling

The dry and sunny weather of January makes it the peak season for cycling (both Road and MTB). You will see large groups of cyclists on the routes to the Irazú Volcano or riding along the coastal highways.

4. Traditional Events (Bull Riding)

While more of a cultural spectacle,“Toros a la Tica” and horse parades (Topes) are the most followed activities:

Zapote/Pedregal Bullrings: These events are the most-watched sporting/cultural activities from late December through early January.

National Tope: The massive horse parade on December 26th kicks off the equestrian season that continues in various towns throughout January.

