Kashmir Stirs When People Believe In Tomorrow

The turn of a year is a moment to look back, and imagine what lies ahead.

This annual tradition stretches back millennia, from the Mesopotamians who welcomed hope and renewal in 2000 BCE, to the Romans who set January 1 as the start of the year under Julius Caesar.

Today, it remains a time to reflect, learn, and move forward.

For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, 2025 was a year that tested courage, patience, and collective will. It brought sorrow and fear, most painfully in Pahalgam, where a tragic attack disrupted lives and livelihoods, and in Srinagar, where the Nowgam Police Station blast shook the city.