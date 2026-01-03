Daily Life Reveals The Limits Of Women's Empowerment In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I spend much of my time moving between villages and semi-urban settlements, sitting in courtyards, anganwadis, and small community halls.

On official files, these places are full of empowered women. Schemes have reached them. Groups have been formed. Trainings have been completed.

But on the ground, the story is more layered.

Many of the women I met were members of self-help groups. They attended meetings, signed registers, and handled group savings. Some kept detailed records with care and discipline. Their names appeared in progress reports as active participants.

Still, many of them asked for permission before leaving home. Some rushed back early to avoid questions. Others spoke softly, watching who might be listening.

I met women who managed group money but had no role in deciding how money was spent in their own homes. I spoke with women who could explain loan rules clearly but had little say in household choices.

These moments revealed a gap that numbers fail to show.

Being part of a program does not always mean having control over one's life.

One of the most difficult lessons from my fieldwork was understanding that control does not come only from men. In many homes, women also enforce limits on other women.

Mothers-in-law often decide when younger women can step out, what they can wear, and whom they can meet.

Elder women sometimes discourage girls from studying further or taking up work, saying it brings trouble into family life.

During discussions on domestic abuse, I heard women advising other women to stay silent and endure. They spoke of family honour and adjustment.

These conversations were painful, but they mattered. They showed how deeply gender roles are learned and passed on.

Beyond blaming women, this is about seeing how inequality becomes normal over time.

When people grow up seeing control as care, speaking out feels risky.

If empowerment efforts do not deal with this reality, they remain surface-level. Teaching women to speak in meetings has limited impact if silence is demanded at home.

At the same time, my work challenged another common idea.

Men are often described only as barriers.

On the ground, I saw something more complex. When men were included in conversations without accusation, change began to show.

I sat with fathers who spoke about wanting their daughters to study and work. I met husbands who admitted that housework and care duties fall mostly on women and that this is unfair.

These were simple, honest exchanges, and they showed that involving men through conversation, not confrontation, matters deeply.

Change grows when men see themselves as part of it.

I also saw how many empowerment efforts stop at symbolism. Women were invited to meetings, seated in front rows, and photographed. Special days were marked with speeches about equality and strength. Once the events ended, daily life stayed the same.