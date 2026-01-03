Hope On Slopes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The last year ended on a hopeful note for Kashmir. Tourists returned after months of fear and silence. Hotels are busy again. Taxis move steadily on the roads. Shops stay open longer. For many families who depend on tourism, this shift feels like relief after a long and difficult stretch.

The return mattered because the valley had gone through deep shock earlier last year, when tourists were killed in Pahalgam. That incident changed everything overnight.

Bookings were cancelled, work disappeared, and the mood across tourist towns turned heavy. The renewed footfall helped lift that weight. It brought back income for drivers, guides, hotel staff, artisans, and street vendors. Winter tourism once again became a source of hope.

This winter, however, tells two different stories. Hill stations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam receive good snowfall. Ski slopes stay active and visitors are enjoying the season. At the same time, large parts of the Kashmir plains saw very little snow.

The contrast points to a larger reality. The climate is changing, and winters no longer follow old patterns.

These changes place a clear responsibility on everyone linked to tourism. Numbers alone cannot be the goal. Tourism needs to grow in a way that protects the land that draws visitors in the first place.

Clean surroundings, safe water, and proper waste systems are basic duties. Many mountain regions outside India have preserved their charm because they respect nature and enforce clear rules.

There is also growing concern about rapid construction in fragile areas. Hotels and guest houses have come up on hillsides and close to rivers. Reports suggest that this unchecked growth is harming the environment. Landslides, water stress, and damaged forests affect both locals and visitors. When nature suffers, tourism suffers with it.